The worrier has a pen as their weapon
Our seven-year-old son was given the Mr Men collection recently; and we’ve been mining our way nightly through the 50-part series.
This week we came across Roger Hargreaves’s Mr Worry; the character who is able to get nothing done as he is consumed with his worries.
Until he comes across a wizard, who instructs him to go home and write everything down.
It worked – as it would for all – as the mind has a strange way of making molehills into mountains; while the pen shrinks them down to size.
