The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
A physical and mental de-clutter as the doors start opening procrastination
For many, Lockdown has provided opportunity for complete overhauls, in my case, our family has entered into our own personal era of minimalism.
De-cluttering doesn’t have to entail throwing stuff out though, one man’s clutter is another’s treasure.
Apoorva Saboo, writer on Medium.com, gives readers everyday ideas that can relieve both physical and mental clutter.
A few that stuck with me: close browser tabs when done; unsubscribe from unnecessary emails; and pay with cash, donate coins.
(Visited 73 times, 73 visits today)
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.