By Jarryd Neves

Apple has unveiled its latest range of smartphones, the iPhone 12. Dubbed the ‘best iPhone ever’ by the creators, the smartphone will introduce 5G technology and ‘advanced technologies’ to those users who ‘want the most out of iPhone’.

Looking at the effect of the launch of the iPhone 12 on Apple’s share price, BizNews partner Wall Street Journal says: ‘After a big rise on Monday, the company’s shares saw early gains evaporate and they eventually closed down by 2.65%.’

When looking at previous iPhone launches, the company’s shares have generally risen in the month prior to the unveiling, with Wall Street Journal reporting that the stock appreciates ‘by nearly 5% on average’. ‘In the following month they have often given up at least part of those gains, falling by 0.2% on average,’ says Wall Street Journal of Apple shares. Apple is in the BizNews share portfolio.

The range consists of four smartphones, namely the iPhone 12 (U$799), iPhone 12 mini (U$699), iPhone 12 Pro (U$999) and iPhone 12 Pro Max (U$1,099). According to Bloomberg, the standard iPhone 12 features a 6,1-inch screen, while the Pro Max has a 6,7-inch screen, making it Apple’s biggest ever.

Aesthetically, the phones resemble the previous iPhone – from the front at least. The edges of the desirable smartphone is now flat (much like the older models) rather than curved (a design element that has been around since the iPhone 6). Apple describes it as ‘a new, sophisticated flat-edge design that features a gorgeous surgical-grade stainless steel band.’ At the unveiling, Bloomberg says the 12 was showcased in black, red, blue, green and white, while the larger Pro models will be available in ‘blue, gold, graphite or silver.’

All iPhone 12 smartphones are 5G compatible, says Bloomberg. ‘They all support 5G, a new wireless standard that can transmit data as much as 10 times faster than the current 4G LTE technology.’ Apple mentions that the Pro models are capable of this, even in ‘densely populated areas.’

The Pro models also feature Apple’s new ProRAW – available at a later date sometime this year – which, combines the company’s ‘multi-frame image processing and computational photography with the versatility of a RAW format.’ This, says Apple will allow iPhone 12 Pro users to ‘experience full creative control over colour, detail, and dynamic range natively on iPhone or with other professional photo editing apps.’

Bloomberg says that many have praised Apple’s pricing of the latest smartphones. ‘Some analysts praised Apple’s pricing strategy, especially the $699 mini handset which may entice users with older, smaller iPhones to upgrade.’

As for whether that starting price includes a charger or EarPods, Bloomberg reports that the tech company ‘didn’t include headphones or a charging adapter with the new iPhones, a move it said would be beneficial to the environment.’

