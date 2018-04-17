Ghost of load shedding returns as Eskom grapples with Gupta-tainted Tegeta

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. is diverting coal to the under-resourced stations from facilities that have sufficient supply, spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said on Johannesburg-based broadcaster SAfm. The supply problems stem from mines run by Tegeta Exploration and Resources Ltd., he said.

“There are some difficulties — that’s the situation they’re managing now,” Phasiwe said of Tegeta. “From our side, we’re looking for a replacement supplier as soon as possible to make sure we don’t go back to the days of loadshedding, especially as we’re going into winter,” he said, using a local term for rolling blackouts, which the country was forced to implement in 2015 after seven years of power shortages hindered economic growth.

Tegeta is a company controlled by the politically connected Gupta family through Oakbay Investments Ltd. and a son of former President Jacob Zuma. In December 2015, it bought Optimum, which includes a mine of the same name, the Koornfontein operation and a stake in Africa’s biggest coal-export terminal, from Glencore Plc.

Oakbay said in August that it agreed to sell Tegeta for R2.97 billion ($247 million) to Swiss company Charles King SA. The disposal was expected to be concluded in 12 months, Oakbay said at the time.