Kisby Fund: A life-saving option for SMEs – Mark Barnes

The Kisby Fund is a tech-savvy financial approach to assisting small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs). Its charismatic chair Mark Barnes tells BizNews founder Alec Hogg that the secret to economic dignity is well-funded small enterprises that foster job creation. Barnes is a well-known visionary, widely credited for the financial and cultural turnaround at the Post Office. In this, the first in a three-part series from a BizNews webinar, he reveals some of the ingredients to the ‘secret sauce’ he has been cooking. – Ronda Naidu

AH: We are talking about the Kisby Fund today. Lovely to see so much interest in this extraordinary innovation. The Kisby Fund is named after the lifebelt. Warren, I know you’ve been instrumental in this for a long time. Where did you find this name or where did the name come from?

WW: The name is from a British naval officer named Thomas Kisby, who actually invented the life ring, more people lend themselves to using the word lifebuoy, but he was the actual inventor of the device. We thought that the analogy of trying to save somebody was apt. The Lifebuoy name was taken and so we found the next best thing, one of the synonyms for a lifebuoy.

AH: Mark, last time most people heard from you, you were running the Post Office, you could have done pretty much anything you wanted to after that and yet you’ve chosen to get involved with the Kisby SME Fund. What was the appeal, what attracted you?

MB: One of the reasons I went to the Post Office was I saw it as having the reach and infrastructure to get out into the marketplace. My personal mission for the last decade has been that I’m trying to find the middle so that we don’t, for the rest of our lives, live in this tension of economic inequality and so that we can have a peaceful economic coexistence, with some prospect of economic dignity.

An SME focussed fund such as the Kisby Fund, particularly given its very different elements of design, I believe is the first properly considered vehicle that is going to get us into SMEs and finance them at an appropriate capital mix at an appropriate price. To me, that’s very exciting and it’s a mission that I’ve held close to my heart for some time, and I think we’ve got the elements of design right here.

AH: Sean, what’s your involvement here? We know Mark’s the chair and the whip cracker, but you’ve been involved in putting together tech, really good, strong tech for a couple of decades now. Is that the secret to all of this, that people can use tech to borrow more cheaply than they’d have to borrow elsewhere and that the investors would get a better return? Is that kind of the story?

SE: I have been doing tech for a long time and really focussed on SMEs, SME lending and all the SME innovation. What I’ve learnt in that period of time is that it’s not technology, it’s about financial innovation. People have tried to invent technology and make technology better but if you haven’t got the core financial structure right, in other words, the ability to price a loan at the right price and make sure there are no defaults and actually to reinvent a little bit of how you as a fund make money so you can give money cheaper. That’s an important element.

Mark’s come along with a lot of financial engineering in the fund in the way that product is given to the small business, and that’s what’s been missing for me. We’ve been around private equity and around crowdfunding and yes, the fact that we can use technology to make our operations efficient helps us to reduce the cost. We can pass that cost onto the SMEs to not overburden them with the cost of doing business with us. Fundamentally, the secret sauce in this product is not only its tech but it is also the design of the products which I’m putting out there.

MB: I think tech has got very enduring characteristics, which is that it’s consistent and objective. When you have within the filter system that you’re using, a piece of technology which can sort, sift and filter information, that’s a vital piece because it behaves predictably and its objective in what it spits out. That capacity is an extraordinarily important part of The Kisby complexity, but the real issues in my view, where people have tried to fund small businesses are only with debt.

Unfortunately, the lenders never get invited to dinner, they just pay for the food. For a lender, your life consists of putting money at risk and either getting it back or not getting it back. The people that you get it back from wave you goodbye and go off into the distance, become Facebook or Naspers or whatever it is they become, and so you do not participate in the upside as the debt provides.

Debt providers have to kiss a lot of frogs before they find a princess. Every time they go into a particular sector and it doesn’t work, which is characteristic of innovative and new businesses is that a lot of them just don’t work the first time around. They go and lend a piece of money, that money doesn’t come back, they go and lend another piece of money and every time they do that, the risk profile changes and the cost of that money changes.

If the only returns you can get as a lender is either bad debt or a reasonable margin, you’re not going to stay in business if you’re in the growth asset companies, because that’s not the binary outcome that you can expect. The end result is they price for default a lot because that’s what they experience and so the cost of that capital goes up and up and up until eventually they’re lending money at 40% and above, which is usurious and destroys the very assets they are seeking to fund the growth of.

What you need is a mixture of equity risk capital and secured debt cap. The capacity for borrowing money in a growing business is limited because you haven’t yet matured your cash flow income to service. You need a partner that will help you see the growth stage with appropriate capital that doesn’t require immediate service and for that, that partner will want a piece of the party at the end.

If you’re just going to borrow money, you’re going to get it at a price which you initially can’t afford because you’re not prepared to give away or the people that provided you don’t want part of you. If you get that mix right, you end up in a partnership with this with an SME, instead of being a funder. You end up sitting next to them and reasonably often in the beginning going, how does this make work for you, should we defer a bit of that, add a bit of this and they out there growing without having to sit there every month and going, I’ve got this massive interest bill, I can’t take that risk.

We tried to go where banks don’t go because they don’t like equity risk, and with private equity players, they’re looking for a much more exciting, much more obvious builds than we are. We looking at ordinary businesses, ordinary business who, but for capital would be growing much faster.

AH: We are talking about companies with turnovers of up to R50 million as a medium-sized enterprise. So anybody above that, is that outside of the net?

MB: We would look for companies with a turnover somewhere upwards of R10 million. We would look to capital funding sizes, which range from about a million to, say, R50 million. I don’t think we’d want to go bigger than that. We would also look to the number of employees that this enables, creates or retains.

What we’re trying to do is look at the ecosystem within which these companies operate and bearing in mind that every time you retain an employee, the country’s got an asset. Every time someone becomes unemployed, the country’s got a liability. We’re trying to bring that net together. Our target is pretty loosely defined. We want people that behave well, that pay taxes, that are registered and compliant, all of those kinds of business functionalities but our size is a lot more flexible than any definition we’ve come across.

AH: Anybody from a turnover of R10 million upwards, they’re in the game, as far as you’re concerned. A lot of these companies are factoring their debt at the moment or factoring their invoices, they’re paying 25% to 32% interest rates and Kisby brings in an interest rate, which is significantly below that, at 19.75%. Just explain how you can do that.

SE: Maybe just talk to this point about what is available for the SMEs at the moment. We are going into a 5-year period with our view is that banks will contract funding because of the way they view the risk that they can’t have, as Mark explained.

Whenever you have a contraction of lending into the market or people pulling back, you get a whole lot of new people coming into the marketplace and they’re going to come in these niche places. We call them micro lenders or we call them effectively small lenders, that are coming to the specific place and throwing money out there with very little due diligence, not quite as much as you’d like and getting away with it because they charge very high-interest rates.

I don’t think that SMEs should be looking at credit that cost them more than 30% a year. A 30% interest rate is very, very difficult to service out of normal profitability and cash flow of earnings. When we looked at this 19.75%, it’s a target that we have. We think that 19.75% is an effective interest rate, it’s something which people can afford. On reasonable profitability, a reasonable margin service, you can function and grow your business and not pay so much money towards the interest that you can’t employ more people. We’ve got a great specific target around that.

If you think about this factoring businesses, they all serve a great purpose, they serve an instant cash flow purpose, but it’s really expensive. I saw an advert today offered to our business, we could have our debtors factored collected at a 6% charge of the actual debtor – 6% to get paid now versus in 60 days. If you multiply that effectively, you’re dealing with significant interest rates. It’s just too expensive, it eats up too much of margin. The main aim is to be able to offer at a rate of this, but from a returns point of view, in order to get this, we’ve got to have some upside return, which is where Mark talks about participating with companies as they grow as well.

AH: Warren, what is your involvement in this and why?

WW: I’m the guy who’s been stringing all these disparate parts of the Lebashe Investment Group together. It’s always been my vision to build unique financial services products. It’s always been a problem that we never had a recognised brand and using technology and media to get that to serve the public. My job is really just bringing disparate teams together, making sure everyone shares the same vision.

AH: I’d like to just get a little understanding about who’s going to fund all of this, where is the money going to come from?

MB: We are raising money from savvy institutions like major pension funds or major pools of capital on the basis that they don’t actually have access to this asset class. As a pension fund, setting Section 28 aside, for the time being, most pools of capital have access to listed equities or bonds or loans or whatever. They don’t have access to this particular SME, growing small company as an asset class because they don’t have the time to go out and look for them and filter them as we can do with our various stages of loan approval and investment oversight. We are bringing to them the sophisticated mainstream capital players in the country we’re bringing to them and access to an asset class which we’ve gone out and found.

Q: It is a brilliant concept. Does the borrower have the option to repay your loan rather than convert the debt to equity and what are the triggers that determine a conversion?

MB: The borrower typically would have a mix. The fund’s ratio, we target, to be 1 part convertibles 4 parts debt and typically most SME, after we’ve had a look at them and looked at their immediate cash flows. We would decide what is an appropriate mix for that capital on the basis that from a portfolio perspective, we will end up with roughly that ratio, about 20% equity, about 80% debt. We have the right to convert, that right has got to be at a price, which is what we agree with the SME as we go into it, whether it’s a formulaic price or whatever it is.

We might find that within 6 months of going down this 5-year journey, we’ve discovered another Alibaba. At that point in time, it would you be crazy for us not to convert into our 20% equity or whatever the formula would tell us and list the company. There is a continuous conversation about when we should convert into equity. If we don’t convert into equity, we could convert into shares at any time in roughly 5 year period that we anticipated. If we don’t, when we exit from the fund, that piece of funding, we’d look to get a 15% real return and so you’d have a very low servicing cost. I think it’s going to be serviced at something like 7%, which is CPI plus 2.5% orders of magnitude. That’s got to lower service costs but you’re giving away some of the action. That is the right of the fund, not the right of the target SME.

Q: Is the 19.75% rate an IRR, i.e. I see a combination of interest and equity returns, and if so what are the interests in equity component giving that 19.5%.I

MB: 19.75% is the senior debt piece. That’s the rate on the standard debt loan. The blended return depends on what the performance of the equity piece might be but I think that was the price to the SME of borrowing.

SE: Technically, the normal standardised loan, which Mark, describe if you had vanilla, which I don’t think anyone is going to be quite vanilla. 80% of the loan at your 19.75% and 20% of your loan would have this option first to have an equity type return. There we are looking at CPI plus 15% real. It would end up being higher than 19% on the remaining 20%, if we chose to exercise it.

Q: What makes you different from business partners?

MB: It’s going to be difficult for me to answer that question because I don’t know who they are. We didn’t go and look at what’s out there and try and design something that wasn’t. We looked at what was required and design from that level. We sat and said, What is missing? Why are SMEs not getting money? Why are the industrial little companies in Port Elizabeth not growing? Why are little companies limited to what their parents can guarantee and why would the banks go there and why? We tried to do what Uber’s doing, we try to go to the client instead of asking the client to come to us. It is our combined assessment that this mixture of capital at a price way below what the user risk plus prices are, that people that don’t have assets that we are able to fund at.

AH: There are basically two sides to this whole Kisby project. The Senior Note Loans and Impact Capital.

MB: The Senior Notes is a fully amortising loan. We typically think that’s going to be between 12 and 36 months. That loan needs to be serviced and amortised over its life. That is what the company can bear in terms of what I might describe as traditional loan finance.

Then we have what we call Impact Capital. That’s got a much lower interest rate and potentially a longer-term. The interest rate there is CPI plus 2.5%. No one would lend you money at that rate unless they had a piece of the equity. That particular instrument has got conversion rights into equity at an agreed formulaically driven price, any point in time during the term of this relationship. If we don’t convert into equity that loan, that impact capital has to be redeemed to yield to us a 15% real return.

If you’d like to do it mechanically at the end of this period, in 5 years time, they can have a rights issue or they can list on the stock market or they can find someone to buy a stake in their business and use that cash to redeem that capital at what will yield to us a 15% real IRR. Unless we convert it into equity along the way, in which case we can then just sell the equity to that investor.

Q: The model calls for tracking, on a regular basis, the overall performance of the invested company. If that is so, how do you go about this?

SE: The short answer is we use technology to do it. When we get a portfolio of this size, it is effectively integrated aspects to degrees of the accounting. We have to monitor them and that’s what I’ve been building for the last 5 years, is various technology elements to monitor that. Whether it’s the PAYE returns, where it is people submitting to us the accounts, whether it’s bank account details. We have a number of ways to ultimately be engaged with the borrower. However, when it comes to the larger ones, they will need to be a normal private equity-type sit-down, meeting with the people and going through the impact capital portion.

Q: If you take a typical debt equity loan, what would be the overall cost of capital over a period of 5 years?

SE: In order for us to be able to model this, you want to find businesses where you convert your equity earlier on than the 5 years, and perhaps even hold it. This is the combination of a debt fund and an equity fund effectively brought together in the structure. The cost to someone is our risk. It may end up costing significantly if that equity turns out to be worth 200 or 300 million, and the guy only borrows some depending on the growth, the companies succeed.

It’s not an exact science. It’s effectively a loan combined with a degree of equity and because we are going to be able to make equity upside, we can afford to use that equity upside to subsidise effectively this cheap loan on the Senior Notes ultimately, in the base. In our mind, we will still have defaults in this SME sector. In order to not push interest rates up and keep the interest rates low, we need to have an upside in some of these equity instruments that we take.

