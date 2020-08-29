Fake news blurring media lines

The voice note that spurred a rush to bottle stores across the country this week has blurred an already opaque line.

It wasn’t a media house that stirred up panic booze-buying, but rather an individual playing on the fear of many South Africans and taking advantage of the proliferation of messaging apps.

This underscores that the media is no longer the gatekeeper to information, and misinformation; the responsibility for separating fact from fiction falls on all of us.

The next time something like this crosses our path, the first question we should ask is: who benefits the most? It’ll usually make the message clearer…

If you’d like to receive the Weekender every Saturday in your inbox at 6am, please sign up here. You can also sign up to receive BizNews’ Daily Insider every weekday.

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)