Flash Briefing: Traders in emerging markets, currencies ride ebb, flow of US elections; SA stocks; elephant crisis

Piotr Matys, a London-based strategist at Rabobank, said in a note. “When the dust settles, what will be crucial for the markets is how efficiently the US administration will be able to support the economy using fiscal measures.” Stocks have rallied this week amid speculation a Biden victory would allow lawmakers to pass a US stimulus plan and reduce geopolitical uncertainty, says Bloomberg . But as odds shifted toward a Trump victory or at least a contested result, investors headed for the safety of the dollar and bonds, it reports.