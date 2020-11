BizBriefing: Santam knocked in hospitality insurance blow; excon lifts for ETFs; CR chats to Biden; Tesla soars

In a massive victory for the thousands of smaller hospitality and tourism businesses forced to shutdown in the Covid-19 lockdowns, the Western Cape High Court has ordered insurance giant Santam to pay a hotel group’s claims in full plus legal costs. Santam is among the insurers refusing to pay up for business interruption , even though policies included cover for infectious or notifiable diseases. Santam may take the battle to the Supreme Court of Appeal. Santam shed more than 5% of its value by late Wednesday.