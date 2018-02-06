Warren Buffett was RIGHT on cryptocurrencies: They’re certainly reaching a “bad ending”

JOHANNESBURG — In what is looking reminiscent of the Tulip bubble, Bitcoin (and in fact all other cryptocurrencies) have today continued an aggressive downward slide. After peaking at $20 000 in December, the price for Bitcoin has now pulled back to around $6 000 at the time of writing. I emphasise at the ‘time of writing’ because, by the time you read this, the price may have crashed even further. The crash comes after Warren Buffett (only a few weeks ago) affirmed his stance on cryptocurrencies in a CNBC interview. In that interview, he said that “they will come to a bad ending” and that, if he could, he would buy long-term puts on all cryptocurrencies. It looks like the Oracle of Omaha made the right call, at least on the price of these crypto assets. Going forward, though, there’s still much hope for what changes the blockchain could bring to the world of finance. For posterity’s sake, here’s a repost of Buffett’s comments in that January interview followed by a Bloomberg article from today about the latest Bitcoin crash. – Gareth van Zyl

January 10, 2018 – Warren Buffett: Cryptocurrency will come to a bad ending from CNBC.

In terms of cryptocurrencies, generally, I can say almost with certainty that they will come to a bad ending. Now, when it happens, or how, or anything else, I don’t know. But I know this: if I can buy long-term puts (put options)…if I can buy a five-year put on every one of the cryptocurrencies, I’d be glad to do it. But I would never short a dime’s worth.

Have you ever thought about trading the futures to take a negative position on Bitcoin?

No.

You would not do that?

No. There’s no reason. I get into enough trouble with things I think I know something about. Why in the world should I take a long or a short on something I don’t know anything about. So, we don’t have to know what cocoa beans are going to do or cryptocurrencies. We just have to focus on 8 or 10 stocks, businesses basically, that we think are decent businesses. I think what’s going on will definitely come to a bad ending. I mean, you’ve got virtually everybody [talking about cryptocurrencies.] I’ve got a class in schools coming on Friday — the questions will be on Bitcoin and I won’t know the answers.

When we sat down Warren, you did say that I should have got involved in Bitcoin this morning.

Well, that is true (laughs). That would have been much more interesting to the audience that we were going to issue a whole series of cryptocurrencies tomorrow, but we aren’t, believe me. And we don’t own any, we not short any, we won’t grab a position in them.

Bitcoin breaches $6,000 as cryptocurrency exodus accelerates

By Eric Lam

(Bloomberg) – Cryptocurrencies continued their 2018 swoon as worries over escalating government scrutiny combined with a broader flight from riskier assets to send Bitcoin to its lowest level since November.

The biggest virtual currency sank as much as 16 percent to $5,992 on Tuesday and was trading at $6,103.93 as of 2:51 p.m. in Hong Kong. Alternative coins Ripple, Ether and Litecoin all tumbled at least 14 percent. The latest bout of regulatory jitters centered on the U.S., with Bloomberg reporting that the country’s two top market watchdogs are planning to ask Congress to consider federal oversight for digital-currency trading platforms. Chiefs of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission will appear together at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Tuesday. Cryptocurrencies tracked by Coinmarketcap.com have lost more than $500 billion of market value since early January as governments clamped down, credit-card issuers halted purchases and investors grew increasingly concerned that last year’s meteoric rise in digital assets was unjustified. This week’s selloff has coincided with a rout in global equities, with markets in Asia extending losses on Tuesday following a white-knuckle day for U.S. stocks. Some technical indicators suggest the rout in Bitcoin has further to go. The cryptocurrency’s Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, the most profitable of 22 trading signals tracked by Bloomberg over the past year, is flagging further downside after turning bearish in December. Bitcoin also dipped below its 200-day moving average for the first time in more than two years on Tuesday. The last time that happened, in August 2015, the cryptocurrency sank as much as 24 percent over the following two weeks.