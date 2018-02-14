UPDATED: ANC plans vote of no-confidence in Zuma. Several arrests in Gupta raid.

From an earlier Bloomberg article: Gupta Raid

A investigative police unit known as the Hawks raided the Gupta family’s Johannesburg residence Wednesday morning. Spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi couldn’t confirm a report by broadcaster eNCA that one of the Gupta brothers and a business associate were arrested. The rand strengthened after the report.

In his battle with the ABC, the principal card Zuma has left to play is the threat of disruption. Should he resist the order to resign, the party’s next option is a no-confidence motion in parliament. The problem is the third-biggest opposition party, former ANC youth leader Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters, already has one on the table, set for Feb. 22.

Voting for an opposition motion would put the ANC in an uncomfortable position, yet opposing it would keep Zuma in power.

Even if the ANC is able to schedule its own motion before that of the opposition — which legally will be complicated — approval of the proposal will mean Zuma’s entire cabinet must also resign. While that will present Ramaphosa with a clean slate, it would complicate the Feb. 21 annual presentation of the budget, which investors are anticipating will show the nation’s new leaders are committed to fiscal consolidation.

The Hawks have now raided the Gupta company Oakbay https://t.co/boWWrhuxFG — Business Day (@BDliveSA) February 14, 2018

Already the political impasse gripping South Africa has forced the unprecedented decision to postpone the annual state-of-the-nation speech. Another delay of a major event such as the budget would smell of a serious political vacuum in Africa’s most-industrialized economy.

The drop in the party’s public support during Zuma’s rule — the ANC lost control of Johannesburg, the economic hub, and Pretoria in municipal elections in 2016 — ironically gives him leverage.

Struggling Economy

The party desperately needs a smooth transition, so Ramaphosa, a 65-year-old lawyer and one of the richest black South Africans, can move quickly to fulfill pledges to revive the struggling economy, clamp down on corruption and rebuild its image ahead of elections scheduled for mid-2019. Any delays in parliament and establishing a new government will harm the party’s chances.

“The National Executive Committee firmly believes that this situation requires us to act with urgency in order to steer our country towards greater levels of unity, renewal and hope,” Magashule said. “We are determined to restore the integrity of the public institutions, create political stability and urgent economic recovery.”

The prospect of a Ramaphosa presidency has cheered investors, with the rand gaining the most against the dollar of all currencies tracked by Bloomberg since his Dec. 18 election as ANC leader. It was 0.6 percent stronger at 11.9002 at 9:31 a.m. in Johannesburg.

“He is finished,” said Mkhabela. “The only thing he needs to do is step down, which is really a procedural matter. He does always like to drag things out and there is a little room for him to refuse to resign, but the end result will be the same.”