Countries rush to ban SA imports as listeriosis scandal leaps across border

EDINBURGH — As Namibia reported its first listeriosis case, Mozambique and Namibia were among the first to move quickly to ban processed meat imports from South Africa. This is after South Africa hit global headlines for what the UN has called the largest listeriosis outbreak ever. The BBC has highlighted the incompetence of South African authorities, noting that it took the nation a year to figure out that it had a listeriosis problem. Not far off 1,000 cases of poisoning have been reported since January 2017, according to Reuters. The BBC has also put Tiger Brands in the spotlight, after CEO Lawrence MacDougall’s attempts to deflect blame for the deaths – even though his company has recalled products and shut factories. The listeriosis outbreak is believed to have originated in a Tiger Brands factory in Polokwane that makes Enterprise Food products, but Tiger Brands is not admitting to a ‘direct link’ between its products and the deaths. Infection with listeria bacteria causes gastroenteritis. The food poisoning can also lead to meningitis, septicaemia and miscarriages, and still births. – Jackie Cameron
By Kaula Nhongo
(Bloomberg) – Namibia reported the first case of listeriosis after a patient was admitted to hospital with the disease in the capital, Windhoek, this week.
Last week the southern African nation suspended imports of processed meat from neighboring South Africa where 183 people have died and 1,000 have been infected in the world’s biggest listeriosis outbreak.
“A man was admitted at the Roman Catholic Hospital in Windhoek early this week after he was diagnosed with listeriosis,” Namibian Health Minister Bernard Haufiku told lawmakers on Tuesday. The patient allegedly ate a hot dog-style sausage bought from a butchery in Tsumeb, 430 kilometers (267 miles) from Windhoek.
Namibia is a net importer of processed meat products from South Africa. The health ministry is monitoring the situation, Haufiku said.
Source: Bloomberg