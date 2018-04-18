The ins and outs of getting a UK mortgage if you’re a non-resident

JOHANNESBURG — Previously, the idea of buying property in the UK may have seemed like a treacherous feat, especially for South Africans who don’t have residency in that country or a British passport. However, with the rand having strengthened and UK property prices coming under pressure, this actually may be a good opportunity to try to get into that country’s solid housing market, says Sable International’s mortgage advisor Ian Henning. In this interview, Henning explains how you can still get a UK mortgage even if you’re a non-resident of that country as well as a South African citizen. Take a listen. – Gareth van Zyl

On the line with me is Ian Henning, who is an independent financial planner and mortgage advisor with Sable International. Ian, Sable International has a mortgage product for people who aren’t UK residents but who want to buy UK property. Can you give us the background to this offering?

This is a mortgage product that we’ve had available to us for about a year-and-a-half now, but the product itself now has a very clear credit line, which means that we can offer finance on a more reliable basis. This is one offering within a suite of potential lenders that we have available to clients. However, particularly for South Africans who have a complex income structure, where they might be using family trusts or running on a self-employed basis and potentially put through a lot of expenses to keep their taxable income quite low, this becomes an offering that they can use in order to secure a UK mortgage on a property.

Let’s just take a step back. What are some of the typical challenges for South Africans wanting to get a UK mortgage, especially if they don’t hold British citizenship and aren’t living in the UK?

I think that last point is quite important. The fact that they’re not living in the UK already means that their choice of lenders becomes restricted. So, as a non-resident, you can’t look to use any lenders based inside the UK because only UK lenders who are offering buy-to-let mortgages, tend to want you to be a resident in the UK and have a UK taxable income.

So, for South African residents, that option falls away. But we’ve got a number of lenders that are either based in the Isle of Man, Jersey, or Guernsey, as well as a number of private banks who have a much wider underwriter remit, which means they can look at clients on a global scale and they can take into account income that sits outside of the UK.

These are the lenders we would look to for a South African resident. But South Africans do have some challenges, being; obviously, that they are based in South Africa, which is seen by some lenders as a high-risk country, and they’ve got the Rand behind them, which is seen as quite a volatile currency. Lenders will often take that into account when assessing their income and affordability.

What if you are a South African who holds British citizenship – do the same challenges apply, or would the banks go easier on you?

In this case, a few extra lenders would come into the picture. These are what we call the expat lenders who do deal with British nationals abroad. For a South African who has never lived in the UK, but they have their passport through descent, these lenders become an option. And the way these lenders assess them is that they are a little more relaxed on the criteria — they tend to sometimes go a slight bit higher on the loan-to-value and their affordability assessments are a little bit more relaxed.

So, if I’m based in Johannesburg and I’ve only got SA citizenship and I want to buy some property in London, what would Sable International need from me? How much would it cost and how long would the process take?

There are a number of variables in this case that could affect what type of mortgage you could obtain, depending on your personal position. We do have some lenders that may be able to go up to 75% loan to value which, in the offshore space, is actually very attractive. But the majority of lenders will only lend up to 60% of the property’s value, which would mean that you would have to put down a 40% deposit. From a South African perspective, that can be quite a big chunk of cash that you need to put down. So, we will first need to look at what type of income you’ve got coming in. We’ll also need to look at where the property is based, and what the value of that property is, and potentially, what the rental yield would look like.

A lot of these offshore lenders do look for quality, and they’re not out there to lend against everything. Therefore, a lot of them tend to compete more on criteria and quality of the case, versus rate. We find that regardless of the number of lenders available, their rates can often be very similar across the board and also, they are quite picky about the types of properties that they go for.

A lot of them will have minimum loan amounts, generally around the £100k mark, so for a lot of clients, you’re probably looking at a minimum purchase price of around £150k. Some of these will increase to between £175k and £200k, and that alone might change depending on what type of properties you’re looking at, what areas you’re looking at, as well as the deposit that you need.

Would the fee to Sable International then be variable depending upon the value of the property that you’re interested in?

No, from our side we keep our fee structure very simple. Initially, we would speak to the clients first in what we call a ‘discovery call’ to make sure that there is a potential opportunity for the client to move forward. If it looks like we can secure a mortgage, we’ll give the client an indication on that call whether it is possible and how many lenders we may have.

The key is that we can never be certain on those calls because a lot of these lenders actually assess cases on a case-by-case basis. The lenders have general core criteria, or red lines that they need the clients to pass, but then accepting a client will also be dependent on the overall strength of the case. This, in turn, will further determine the type of rates the lender will potentially offer. So, if we know that moving forward, we can then get a rate secured.

We charge the clients £375 initially, which will cover our time to speak to these banks. As I’ve said, we’ve got to speak to them all individually, put together the case, send that through to them, and then try and get that case agreed to. So, it can often take us between two days to a week to get those options approved. When we get ready to submit the application (putting together supporting documents, getting all the applications completed etc.) we charge the clients a £200 processing fee to do that.

In most instances, those are the only fees the clients pay to us. Now, a lot of the banks that we’ve introduced business to will pay us an introducer fee — in the UK we call that a procuration fee — and as long as that fee is £750 or more, we don’t charge the clients anything further. If the fee we get from the lenders is below that £750, we would just charge the clients the difference, but that final fee is only payable on completion when the client actually gets the keys to the property.

How many clients have you notched up, let’s say, in the last 6 months via this product, from the likes of SA? Is there a big demand for this offering?

There is a lot of demand. It’s definitely picking up. Over the last few years, we’ve seen offshore enquiries increase significantly, particularly with the Pound coming down in value as well as property prices stagnating in the UK. It’s becoming a good opportunity for clients to invest and, on the South African side, they have relaxed the forex requirements for sending money out, which has made it easier for people to move money abroad.

Because of all this, clients are now looking to pick up more UK property. In the majority of cases where we speak to clients where a mortgage is needed, I would say as a success rate (if the client is proceedable at the start) we have a very good success rate.

Why is now a good time for South Africans to buy property in the UK?

I think it’s mainly based on where the Rand is sitting, from a forex point of view. The Rand is very strong at the moment. We know that is partly due to improving conditions in South Africa. But Brexit in the UK has further reduced the value of the Pound and that gives South Africans a potential saving on the properties here in the UK. Aside from that, the UK is still within a low-rate environment. We’re seeing interest rates well below historic norms, so it means that they can actually secure in a long-term mortgage product at a very competitive interest rate.

In addition to this, property prices are lower than they have ever been. In certain areas we’ve seen prices decrease, which means for clients there’s an opportunity to get a deal agreed below asking price. In other areas, we’re still seeing prices quite flat. So, the clients have an opportunity to pick up those properties but with a view that they’ll see capital growth in the future.

When one talks about the property market in the UK, one tends to focus a lot on what London has to offer. But do other cities or towns in the UK offer good value for money and potentially, strong investment returns as well?

Well, I think that’s a good point. We see a vast difference between properties in the South of the UK, particularly London and the surrounding areas, compared to the North. Your London properties are very expensive to acquire. So, your acquisition costs are very high, not only with the purchase price but the Stamp Duty you have to pay in the UK. All of this means that the ongoing yields that you get out of those properties are very low. For a lot of properties in London now — in order to get the affordability to fit with lenders — it means that those clients not only have to pay more for the property, but they have to put down a bigger deposit.

Whereas with the properties up North (which are still very competitively priced) and because they’re fair value, the rental yields you can get are much better. In London, yields average around 3.5% to 4% a year. Up North, you can get still between 6% to 9% as a rental yield which generates a very good cash flow, but you don’t see as good capital growth as what you do in London. As a result, there is a bit of an offset there. But the UK is trying to create what we call a ‘Northern Powerhouse’ where they’re trying to bring industry back up North, and if that does take off, we should start to see more capital growth happening there as well.

How does Brexit affect the lending side, in terms of your product that you offer? Is it better for clients to get involved now before Brexit actually happens?

That’s a very tricky question to answer because we just don’t know what Brexit is going to do in the future. We can already see the effects of Brexit on the property market, and how it has created a lot of uncertainty. We’ve seen deal flows drop considerably since the Brexit vote. We’ve seen inflows coming in from foreign investment have dropped off significantly, and a lot of people will pause and wait to see what the UK is going to look like.

The key difference with property though is that once we are aware of what that Brexit position looks like, it might be a good opportunity to buy in the UK. However once you start to see that property prices are going back up, deal flows are going back up, then that’s already likely to have happened in the market about two months prior. So, clients could already be on the backfoot. We’re seeing very low prices at the moment. We see deal flows very low: people are still looking to sell, and while the market is in that space, now is a good time to potentially get involved.

And once Brexit happens, the UK will still be a very favourable destination, just because of the Pound, which is seen as a very stable currency. The UK is also a very well-regulated jurisdiction, so people know what they’re getting into when they buy property. They know there is security in the titles that they hold, and that all makes it favourable for a very sound investment.

Ian, just lastly, if any of our listeners are interested in using one of your mortgage services. How can they get in touch with you?

Well, they can easily give us a call on our number, which is 0207 759 7519 or alternatively, they can send an email through to our mortgage team’s inbox, and either myself or one of the advisors will be able to pick that up and get back in touch with them, and that’s very simple, it’s [email protected].

Ian, thank you so much for taking the time to chat with me about this very interesting topic.

Perfect, and thank you very much for your time.

