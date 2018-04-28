The secrets to longevity? The world’s oldest man shares two of his.

Japan is the world’s senior citizen, and it’s no surprise the Guinness World Records recognised Masazo Nonaka as the oldest man living.

Born on July 25, 1905 Nonaka is now 112 years old.

He has outlived all seven of his siblings, his wife and two of their five children.

The secret to Nonaka’s longevity? Hot springs and sweets, especially cake.

Time to get baking and take weekend breaks to some of South Africa’s stunning thermal hot spots.