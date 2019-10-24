SLR Diary: Cyril, please move Baleka Mbete, other ANC clowns off-stage!

We think it. Simon says it. This week, Simon says that Baleka Mbete and a range of other ANC leaders should be moved out of sight because they are embarrassing the party and the country. Speaking on Al Jazeera, Mbete wagged her finger at the host in a UK studio as she put the blame for crime on 300 years of colonialism. Mbete sparked laughter in the audience when she put forward a pro-Zuma view that it was not a large swimming pool at Nkandla – Zuma’s controversial homestead that sucked up taxpayers’ funds. When asked why South Africa has the highest murder rate in the world, according to the United Nations, Mbete retorted: “So what?” Simon says Mbete’s performance on TV is a reminder that the SABC hasn’t done the ANC any favours as President Cyril Ramaphosa tries to encourage the international investment community to look favourably on South Africa. – Jackie Cameron

By Simon Lincoln Reader*

If strangers to South Africa’s fortunes wanted to know what Cyril Ramaphosa was up against as he spoke in London last week about renewal and cleansing in the face of a Moody’s rating announcement, a good place to start would have been on the 2nd of October, at the Oxford Union, roughly 100 miles west of Claridges. It was here that Al Jazeera humiliated a second ANC female leader in three years. This time it was the turn of the unlikeable, intransigent, disingenuous but perpetually smug Baleka Mbete to embarrass her country, which she did by claiming a gap in her memory with the same dismissive abandon her ANC colleague previously spoke of a hole of her head.

**

The presenter of the program, Mehdi Hassan, is not particularly likeable himself, but he appeared to grasp the frustration central to the South African condition in recent years: how talentless, unaccountable and incompetent elites aligned to the ANC find themselves in roles they are completely unfit or unqualified to occupy, as leaders or as beneficiaries in empowerment schemes.

It did not take long for denials and excuses to surface. Early in the interview Mbete was supported by someone called Xolani Xala, ostensibly an ANC man in London. As she was being pounded by Hassan, Xolani offered up that fraying, embittered defence – and into the room the greying, incontinent black Labrador hours from death trundled, desperately scratching at the floor for balance and meaning: “in (South) Africa you call it corruption, but in Westminster, you call it expense scandal”. Hassan, very much a proponent of contemporary social justice theory, nodded in agreement.Were this to be explored in greater detail – as it should have been – it would have emerged that few, if any, qualify what happened with MP expense accounts ten years ago as “not corruption”. It was blatant corruption. But it was treated as such – this incident alone resulted in the prosecution and incarceration of more politicians than those involved in the scandals of The Arms Deal, Sarafina 2, Marikana, Life Esidimeni, Travelgate, and to date, State Capture – combined.

**