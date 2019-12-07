Recycling oneself – the ultimate case of ‘reuse’

In life there are few certainties, apart from the well versed idiom of death and taxes.

Death is a subject many people would rather avoid; even more so the conversation around the specifics of our burial wishes.

Casket and cremation are the more common processes, but what about composting?

A Recompose flagship facility, is expected to open in Seattle, US in 2021, where they will literally “convert human remains into soil in about 30 days.”

Taking the idea of ‘reuse’ to another level.