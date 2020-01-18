When patience pays off – just ask Ralph

Football manager churn rate is high, not surprising given the desire for immediate returns for both owners and supporters.

The English Premiership season has just passed the halfway mark and six full time managers have already got the boot.

Surprisingly though, a manager whose team lost 9-0, and endured an eight game winless streak, wasn’t.

I only bring this up because last week, Southampthon’s manager Ralph Hasenhüttl reversed that loss and beat Leicester 2-1 in the return fixture.

Sometimes a little faith and support goes a long way.