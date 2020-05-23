Zooming into clearer skies

Theorists often talk about how the stock market is forward looking.

So when one pulls out the contrasting nature of share prices in the digital and airline industries, it must be telling us something…

Visual Capitalist published its chart of the week, which showed Zoom Communications [the online meeting software not well known a few months ago] now worth more than the world’s seven biggest airlines.

A clear sign that while the Covid-19 pandemic carries much distress, some good work-from-home habits are emerging…

