Covid-19 deaths at 1,500; SA-linked vaccine tops WHO list; hairdressers vs NDZ

The vaccine being developed by Oxford University’s Jenner Institute, working with the Oxford Vaccine Group, tops the list and is at the most advanced stage of testing, says the website. South African investment management company Sygnia owns a 16% share in Oxford Sciences Innovation (OSI), which in turn owns the right to commercialise all the IP which comes out of Oxford University. Sygnia founder and CEO Magda Wierzycka explained that retail investors can buy a shareholding in OSI though some of their unit trusts, such as the Fourth Industrial Revolution unit trusts, as well as an exclusive product called Sygnia OSI Fund.

“Obviously the access to these shares is quite scarce and so we’ve got a lot more commitments to the fund than we have shares available at the moment,” Wierzycka is quoted as saying. Wierzycka has highlighted that neither Sygnia nor any other investors funding the development of the vaccine will profit from it during the pandemic. The return on investment will only come in future years if the vaccine works.