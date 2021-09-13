Flash Briefing: ANC woes; SA approves Pfizer jab for children aged 12+; SA businesses weigh up vaccinate mandates

South Africa approved Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine for use for children over the age of 12, a boost to the country’s immunisation program. The move follows a review of updated safety and efficacy information and doesn’t translate into a procurement decision, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said Sunday. Regulators approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE for local use in adults in March. Around 12% of the nation has been fully

vaccinated

, with the country of about 60 million people now bracing for a fourth wave of infections to hit in

early December

. The approval comes after Sinovac Biotech

said

a Covid-19 vaccine trial in infants, children and adolescents would take place in South Africa as part of a global study.