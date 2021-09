Flash Briefing: ANC woes; SA approves Pfizer jab for children aged 12+; SA businesses weigh up vaccinate mandates

An unsigned affidavit from ANC employees allege that the party’s leaders made deductions from employee salaries for UIF and PAYE but did not give this money to the intended authorities. The affidavit was originally intended to be the basis for employees to charge party leadership with fraud, corruption and theft, which ultimately was not followed through. The party allegedly did the same with deductions meant for medical aid and provident funds. The ANC is reportedly sitting with R200 million debt, owing SARS R100 million, and unable to pay employees for the last three months.

South Africa approved Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine for use for children over the age of 12, a boost to the country’s immunisation program. The move follows a review of updated safety and efficacy information and doesn’t translate into a procurement decision, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said Sunday. Regulators approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE for local use in adults in March. Around 12% of the nation has been fully

vaccinated

, with the country of about 60 million people now bracing for a fourth wave of infections to hit in

early December

. The approval comes after Sinovac Biotech

said

a Covid-19 vaccine trial in infants, children and adolescents would take place in South Africa as part of a global study.