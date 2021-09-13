The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Flash Briefing: ANC woes; SA approves Pfizer jab for children aged 12+; SA businesses weigh up vaccinate mandates
- An unsigned affidavit from ANC employees allege that the party’s leaders made deductions from employee salaries for UIF and PAYE but did not give this money to the intended authorities. The affidavit was originally intended to be the basis for employees to charge party leadership with fraud, corruption and theft, which ultimately was not followed through. The party allegedly did the same with deductions meant for medical aid and provident funds. The ANC is reportedly sitting with R200 million debt, owing SARS R100 million, and unable to pay employees for the last three months.
- South Africa approved Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine for use for children over the age of 12, a boost to the country’s immunisation program. The move follows a review of updated safety and efficacy information and doesn’t translate into a procurement decision, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said Sunday. Regulators approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE for local use in adults in March. Around 12% of the nation has been fully vaccinated, with the country of about 60 million people now bracing for a fourth wave of infections to hit in early December. The approval comes after Sinovac Biotech said a Covid-19 vaccine trial in infants, children and adolescents would take place in South Africa as part of a global study.
- Businesses continue to weigh up mandatory vaccination. While groups like Discovery and Sanlam have moved to make Covid vaccination mandatory for employees and people entering their premises, other companies, like Momentum, have chosen to opt away from the policy. However, protocols and changes are in place to deal with the unvaccinated or those who refuse to get the jab – such as shifting jobs around or putting client-facing anti-vax workers in the back office. Whether vaccination is mandatory or not, workers who refuse to vaccinate will face some consequences.
