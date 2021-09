Flash Briefing: SAA needs modern fleet to be competitive; Pepkor on refurb spree after July riots; upcoming elections

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says the Democratic Alliance is trying to breach the separation of powers by asking the Constitutional Court to take over the responsibilities of the Independent Electoral Commission. The party is trying to get a court order that forces the IEC to shut down the registration of party candidates. The ANC missed the deadline to register candidates in 93 wards for the upcoming elections. The DA has accused the IEC of favouring the ANC and prejudicing other parties by allowing the ruling party to make up for this error.