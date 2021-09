Flash Briefing: SA’s emergency power program delays; US opens to vaccinated SA’s; white rhino population plunges

The US will soon allow entry to most foreign air travellers as long as they’re fully vaccinated against Covid-19 – while adding a testing requirement for unvaccinated Americans and barring entry for foreigners who haven’t gotten shots. The measures announced Monday by the White House mark the most sweeping change to US travel policies in months, and widen the gap in rules between vaccinated people – who will see restrictions relaxed – and the unvaccinated. The new rules will replace existing bans on foreigners’ travel to the US from certain regions, including Europe. The new policy will take effect in “early November,” according to the White House, though the precise date isn’t yet clear.