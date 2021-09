Flash Briefing: Ramaphosa accuses developed nations of ‘immoral’ vaccine hoarding; SA-born billionaire Soon-Shiong to aid SA

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa accused developed countries of acting immorally by hoarding vaccines needed in poorer nations. In an address to the Global Covid-19 Summit, Ramaphosa said; “Of around 6bn doses administered worldwide, only 2% of these have been administered in Africa, which has a population of 1.2bn. This must be unjust and it is also immoral.” The World Health Organisation has set a deadline for countries to vaccinate 10% of their population by the end of September, but only about 20% of African countries will meet that target. Meanwhile, wealthier nations such as the UK and US have fully vaccinated more than 50% of their populations and are mulling the prospect of booster shots.