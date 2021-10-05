Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africa’s coal-reliant power utility, has become the world’s biggest emitter of sulfur dioxide, a pollutant linked to ailments ranging from asthma to heart attacks, the

Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air

said. Eskom produced 1,600 kilotons of the pollutant in 2019, the latest year for which comparable data is available, according to the report released on Tuesday by CREA, an air-pollution research organisation. That was more than any company, and the total emission of the power sector of any country with the exception of India. While China, the US and the European Union have slashed sulfur dioxide emissions in recent years by fitting pollution abatement equipment to power plants, Eskom has only done so at one of its 15 coal-fired facilities.