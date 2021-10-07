Flash Briefing: World Bank suggests SA job-seeker grant; Equiano cable to drastically improve SA internet; SA sugar industry pushes for biofuel subsidy

South Africa’s sugar industry is in talks with the government over a potential subsidy that could see it convert more than a third of its annual output into biofuel, according to a group representing companies in the sector. Currently 800,000 tons of the industry’s annual output of 2.1 million tons is being exported at a loss, according to the South African Sugar Association. The discussions follow

the signing of the so-called Sugar Master Plan

by the government, farmers, industrial users and retailers in the R16bn industry. The plan seeks to ease a crisis caused by a flood of cheap imports, much of those from neighbouring eSwatini, and a tax on sugar-sweetened drinks that lowered demand from beverage makers. While the plan includes off-take agreements with industrial users and retailers that helped boost local demand by 14% in the year that ended in March, diversifying uses for the crop could improve the industry’s sustainability, Trix Trikam, executive director of the sugar association said.