South Africa’s politicians are into full campaign mode , with parties spreading out over the weekend to shoot their shot with the electorate. The DA’s campaigning around Cape Town hit a hurdle when the party contradicted statements from its leader, John Steenhuisen, about using golf courses as land for development – while the ANC has continued its strategy of admitting it has not done enough and promising to do more. However, the ruling party made it clear that it is not looking at coalitions or partnerships in any municipality, saying it’s all or nothing for governance in the country.