South African pension funds will be banned – in no uncertain terms – from investing in bitcoin or its sibling cryptocurrencies, under new draft rules . On Friday, finance minister Enoch Godongwana set 12 November as the public-comment deadline for his proposal, making it possible for the changes to be brought into force before the end of the year. It had previously been

thought possible for pension funds to put up to 2.5% of their assets into cryptocurrencies

, under rules allowing for a broad category of “other assets” to form part of their strategies. The new draft rules

published in the Government Gazette

provide that, “A [pension] fund may not invest in crypto-assets directly or indirectly” – and that specifically includes via the “other assets” allowance.