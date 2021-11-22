A clearer picture of who will be in charge in South Africa’s major metros is starting to form – however, agreements and coalitions remain shaky. The ANC is looking like the prime party in regions like Ekhuruleni and eThekwini, while the DA looks set to take control of Tshwane. Uncertainty still lingers around Johannesburg. While the bigger parties have entered into coalition agreements with smaller parties, things remain volatile, particularly where demands from smaller parties are not being met. For example, the DA not supporting ActionSA’s bid for mayorship in Johannesburg, could see the coalition in Tshwane collapse.