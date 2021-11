On Monday, national SAPS commissioner General Khehla Sitole conceded that police were overstretched and didn’t have enough capacity to deal with the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Giving testimony at the South African Human Rights Commission’s national hearings into the July unrest, Sitole said: “We did not have enough capacity to respond. The other main cause was the nature of the modus operandi used. SAPS was so overstretched in such a manner that the current establishment could not be everywhere at all times.” He added that, if the police had more members, they would have responded to the unrest in a better way. The unrest left more than 340 people dead and dented the economy by R50bn.