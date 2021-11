Flash Briefing: DA’s volatile victory; SARS distrust aggravated by tax secrecy laws; SA’s ambitious satellite plans

Government is fast-tracking plans to develop South African-owned satellites that will focus on connectivity and tracking, says Communications and Digital Technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshaveni. Addressing a technology conference, Ntshaveni said the department is considering ways to condense the satellite programme, which would typically take between eight and ten years to develop. She said that this revised programme would hopefully be ready to launch in just three to four years and that this will be dependent on access to funding. According to a commission established by President Cyril Ramaphosa: “The (satellite) would create an enabling environment that opens opportunities for a shared economy that would empower all Africans to change their material social conditions and alleviate poverty, inequality and youth unemployment.” The commission said that the geostationary satellite would also add value in setting up an African central exchange for voice, data and other communication media.