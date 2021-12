The SIU is investigating a company that was given an open-ended contract to renovate a clinic to prepare it for Covid patients. The appointment was made without any scope for the project or any purchase order. The company involved is also currently being investigated as part of the SIU’s PPE fraud process. Several inconsistencies around final prices paid and work done were found between the company and the respective health department. Meanwhile, a top police official investigating PPE fraud and corruption at the SAPS was found to have been poisoned. At the time of his death in July, his cause of death was reported as Covid-19.