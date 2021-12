Flash Briefing: Natural immunity mitigating Omicron severity, survey shows; DA majority coalition in Tshwane; Musk named Time’s ‘Person of the Year’

The City of Tshwane will be run by a majority coalition government with 109 seats in the council, ensuring what will likely be a stable government for the metro. On Tuesday, Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams announced his mayoral committee after weeks of coalition negotiations between the DA and other political parties. The DA has run the City through an unstable coalition government since 2016. Its reliance on the EFF frustrated it. But Williams said his administration was starting with a majority coalition for the first time. The agreement comprises six parties: ActionSA, the DA, Cope, the FFP and the ACDP. The combined support means the DA has a majority backing of 109 seats in the council – enough to meet the 50% plus one requirement.