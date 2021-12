Flash Briefing: Aarto driving demerit system set for July 2022; 69% fully vaccinated UK faces potential Christmas lockdown; Davos postponed again

The introduction of the new Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) system in the coming months will have a significant impact on anyone who drives in South Africa, with the next phase of the scheme scheduled to start in January 2022. The Aarto system , which is set to be fully introduced by July 2022, will penalise drivers and fleet operators found guilty of traffic offences or infringements by imposing demerit points that could lead to the suspension or cancellation of licences, professional driving permits or operator cards. Phase 3 of the project, set to begin in the new year, will see the Aarto come online in the remaining 144 local and metropolitan municipal areas The agency said that the project is still on track for all four phases, with the new points demerit system and driver rehabilitation programme going live on 1 July 2022.