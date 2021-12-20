Flash Briefing: Aarto driving demerit system set for July 2022; 69% fully vaccinated UK faces potential Christmas lockdown; Davos postponed again

The UK government kept open the prospect of a Christmas lockdown as daily Covid-19 cases remained near record levels , driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Ministers are considering how to respond after Boris Johnson’s scientific advisers recommended bringing in tougher rules “very soon” if he wants to keep hospitalisation from escalating to thousands a day.

The scale of Conservative opposition to more curbs was put into stark focus last week, when more than 100 of Johnson’s MPs opposed the introduction of Covid-19 passes to gain entry to venues and large events — the biggest rebellion of his tenure. The measure was approved only because of support from the opposition Labour Party.