Flash Briefing: SA’s first cannabis hub; Cele on instigators of July unrest; “mix and match” booster jabs in SA

Police Minister Bheki Cele said he received information on the identities of the 12 instigators of the July unrest from a member of the public. On Monday, Cele told the South African Human Rights Commission’s hearing into the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that he usually received information from members of the public because his contact number was available on the internet.

“I have a phone number that is on the internet. It irritates, but it helps because you really do get things that you wouldn’t if your number wasn’t known. Somebody came to brief me, especially on the people who were pushing this on the internet,” Cele said. Cele said 19 people had been arrested for allegedly instigating the unrest. Two of the cases were withdrawn and the others were still before the courts.