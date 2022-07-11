Heavyweight academic and innovation specialist Professor Calie Pistorius has been juggling his own tech consulting business with helping the University of Stellenbosch launch its successful online-only engineering management degree – something which would have been inconceivable pre-Covid. In this podcast with BizNews.com’s Alec Hogg, the widely travelled former vice-chancellor at Pretoria and Hull universities shares his insights on the new world of work, and urges corporations to take a very different approach to their policies about where employees are physically located.

Prof Calie Pistorius on moving from the University of Pretoria to a much bigger job in the UK

At Pretoria University when I was the VC, the appointment was sort of in five year terms. I’d say as I was getting to the end of my second five year term, you get to the realisation that ten years is enough. the university needs somebody new after ten years, and so does the incumbent, I guess. I was headhunted to become vice-chancellor of the University of Hull in the UK, and that sounded like a really interesting opportunity. So we went to Hull and I was vice-chancellor there for circa seven years. And after 15 years of being vice-chancellor at Pretoria and Hull, you come to the realisation it’s time to get a proper job type of thing – that’s allowed. So I then established a consulting company, on my studies based in Hull that focused on technology and intelligence, and that has been going great guns. In the meantime, I’ve also become involved with none other than the University of Stellenbosch.

On the new online degree he established at the University of Stellenbosch

The engineering faculty is really one of the premier engineering faculties in the country. And it offers what you would expect – the electrical, industrial, civil process, also known as chemical. And so what we discovered is that in the undergraduate engineering programme, which is a four-year course, students are exposed to what I like to call the beautiful things in life.

You know, they do the science of technology with calculations, great stuff. But then, the moment they walk out of the four year degree and they get into the world of work, I mean, even before the first time we met engineering students, now they realise that there’s more to the job of the engineer than doing the beautiful things in life. All of a sudden you discover you have to deal with people, right? And there are projects to manage and budgets to manage, decisions to make, complex problems. These are all things that are part of the job of the engineer that are not covered in great, or any, detail in the undergraduate programme for very good reason.

In South Africa, engineers from early to mid-level get exposure to the job and take on quite some responsibility very early on in their career. And they haven’t been exposed to formal training, education. So what can they do? They either go to the airport and buy the Management for Dummies book or worse, they copy the bad habits of their bosses, you know, neither of which is actually ideal. So there is a real need for a structured education approach to teach engineering students the other bit of the job of the engineer, which they don’t get.

On if the logical step would be to finish an engineering degree and then move on to an engineering management degree

it depends, some students don’t want a postgraduate degree. but say if they do the choices, either do a research oriented master’s degree and then you get to specialise in technology, but other students prefer a master’s of engineering, which covers a different field, as I said, altogether. And then some would prefer perhaps later on to go to the MBA. But the master of engineering management is a well known degree offered all across the world. And the best universities, including M.I.T, Stanford, Georgia, would offer those in South Africa – the one or two options. You know where I came from, Pretoria, has a very good programme and it’s been going on for many years, very successful. But what we’ve done is a combination of new things. So our degree is specifically aimed at early to mid-career engineers, as opposed to people who think the next step is becoming the head of a company. Because we know that is where the requirement is.

The other thing is to say we built this degree from the start to be online right now. Nobody would have thought, a very reputable university with an online degree in engineering, only online two or three or four years ago. I most certainly not. But Covid came and we learned a lot of things. You can work from home, you can study from home – you had to for some time. Technological abilities and capabilities advanced significantly, and with that universities had to learn very quickly how to adopt pedagogical approaches to enhance the learning environment for students. So putting all of this together, we said, well, we will make an engineering management degree aimed at that market segment and we will have all the latest and greatest technology coupled with big pedagogical approaches.

On how he juggles his technical intelligence company with his new project

There’s a lot of synergy between the two and the one thing the companies do is exactly what you say. But in the company, I don’t try to do everything right. So the company is a very networked enterprise and we’ve got associates all across the world that will help with a project. So we get a project on some mining specific issue, we will draw in people and then they will help them so and so. So it does take a lot of time. But as I say, networking is the key here.

With this thing in Stellenbosch. The fact that it’s online means that the lecturers can all be online as well, including the people who build the degree can be online. So the same thing is we get a network of academics who can contribute in the online way where they are in the world. They can put this in and they will. They do in fact, both for the lectures and for the research assignments. So from my side the company loses a bit of time. My job with the university is so far not quite part-time, but I do my best.

On how he sees the new world of work

I think it’s going to be a step change from what it was. I think at the height of COVID, the pendulum swung very much to, from home sort of thing, not travelling. The positive side of that, in my view, is that the technology for doing that has advanced significantly. Now the pendulum is swinging back a bit. I don’t think it’s going to swing all the way back to where it was before COVID. But I think we should see it as not the pendulum swinging in one dimension. It might be swinging back, but in a completely three dimensional way, to another place. So there is definitely a move to say some people prefer not to go into the office on a daily basis every day. Some want to go to the office. They want to be wherever in the world. And, you know, for some jobs that can be done. Some want to go to the office from time to time. But apart from that, we’ve also learned that meetings such as this one we’re having now, can be conducted online very efficiently.

Read also:

(Visited 30 times, 30 visits today)