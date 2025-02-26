André Pienaar: Why SA must urgently rebuild its relationship with Israel

Key topics:

Hamas’s attack left 1,200 dead, Israel in mourning.

Israel in mourning. Ramaphosa’s ICJ case seen as a betrayal.

seen as a betrayal. Effort launched to rebuild SA-Israel ties.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By André Pienaar

I am currently visiting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, where my firm has been investing in Israeli technology companies for over a decade. Everyone here wears yellow ribbons on their lapels to show solidarity with the remaining Israelis who are hostages of Hamas in Gaza. The pain and sorrow of an entire nation are just beneath the surface of every conversation and meeting.

Although I have seen many terrible things firsthand in my national security career, it is difficult to describe the extent of the evil of Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The cold numbers do not convey the brutality of the attack. 1,200 people were killed—mostly women, children, and the elderly—more than 5,400 were injured, and about 250 hostages were kidnapped into Hamas’s horrific tunnels in Gaza. Over the weekend, six hostages were released by Hamas. The entire country is jubilant about their lives.

Last week, Hamas delivered two small coins of the two Bibas boys—four and six years old—who Hamas tortured and eventually strangled to death. In my earlier career, I negotiated the release of hostages as part of my work with the international security company Kroll. Kidnappings take a terrible toll on the victims and their loved ones. The suffering of the hostages Israel gets back is etched on their faces. They look like concentration camp prisoners at the end of World War II—thin and emaciated in their souls. It cries out to heaven that in Israel’s moment of crisis, Cyril Ramaphosa and the

ANC hasten to the International Court of Justice with money from South African taxpayers to prosecute Israel with a charge of genocide. It reminds me of the parable of the Good Samaritan, but instead of the ANC acting like the Samaritan to bind and care for the wounds of the victims of violence, Ramaphosa launches another cold-blooded and venomous attack on a defenseless victim. As a child who grew up in a parsonage, I know Israel like most South Africans through the Bible.

Later, my parents regularly visited Israel in the eighties, and in our home, we had pictures of the Holy Land. The land and its people are woven into South Africa’s history, and Israel and the Bible are deeply in the hearts of our people. South Africa was also one of the first countries to recognize Israel as an independent state in 1947, with good diplomatic and trade relations for over 75 years with Israel as a sustainable democracy. South Africa’s own Jewish community makes an exceptionally large contribution to the country, despite small numbers.

By contrast, most South African citizens cannot place Iran on a map. The Shia Muslim faith that governs Iran and its obsession with Ali as a prophet is a complete alienation for South African citizens. The suppression of all other political viewpoints by Iran’s mullahs, and of women in particular, does not align with South Africans’ unbridled sense of freedom. South Africa’s exports to Iran are a tiny R250 million, compared to billions of rand to Israel and the USA.

Why did Ramaphosa, who was also raised with the Bible in a Christian home, choose the bitter path to attack Israel in its time of need? Time will tell. As ordinary citizens, we must now do what we can to rebuild South Africa’s precious relationship with Israel despite the madness of Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC. It is the moral responsibility that Jesus described for us with the parable of the Good Samaritan—how can we pass by on the other side while the ANC, like the robbers, tries to further destroy the victim?

We are starting a program this month for South Africans to regularly visit Israel to be part of rebuilding the bonds between our countries and people. We are already connected on so many levels—historically, scientifically, and in terms of trade—with the richness of faith and values. The ANC cannot steal this from us.

Read also: