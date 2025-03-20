Fast, flexible and powerful: The benefits of Grenada citizenship-by-investment

*This content is brought to you by Sable International

Invest, thrive and travel freely as a Grenadian citizen – the smart move for families and investors.

In an increasingly uncertain world, securing a second citizenship is becoming a strategic move for global mobility, security and business opportunities. Grenada’s citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programme is one of the most attractive options, offering flexibility and powerful travel benefits.

Here’s why Grenada stands out and why it could be the ideal Plan B for you and your family.

One of the fastest citizenship processes

Grenada’s CBI programme is known for its quick and efficient processing, with application approvals turned around in as little as four to six months, making it one of the fastest routes to a second passport. With no residency requirement and a straightforward application process, it’s an accessible option for those seeking immediate global mobility and security.

A strong passport with global access

Holding a Grenadian passport opens doors to visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 140 countries, including:

The United Kingdom and the EU Schengen Area .

and the . China – one of the few Caribbean nations offering visa-free access.

– one of the few Caribbean nations offering visa-free access. Key destinations across Asia, Africa and the Americas.

This makes Grenadian citizenship highly advantageous for frequent travellers, business professionals and families with members living abroad.

Benefits for your whole family

The programme allows for the inclusion of a broad number of family members, including spouses, adult dependent children, dependent parents and even single siblings, ensuring that your loved ones can also benefit from enhanced mobility and security.

Easy travel for family visits

For parents with children living or studying in global hubs like the UK, EU or China, a Grenadian passport ensures they can enjoy regional travel freedoms without the hassle of securing visas. Whether it’s visiting for holidays, travelling for important milestones or emergencies, Grenadian citizenship offers peace of mind and immediate access.

The ideal Plan B passport

Global events can happen rapidly, and having a viable Plan B is more than just a convenience – it’s becoming a necessity. Grenada’s CBI programme provides a secure, fast solution for those who want the option to relocate or travel at short notice. With a Grenadian passport, you can leave at the drop of a hat, avoiding the delays and uncertainties that come with visa applications.

Business-friendly advantages

Grenada’s citizenship isn’t just about travel; it’s also about global business opportunities. Key benefits include:

E-2 treaty with the United States: Grenadian citizens, who have been domiciled in Grenada for a minimum of three years, can apply for an E-2 Investor Visa, allowing them to live and work in the US through business investment.

Grenadian citizens, who have been domiciled in Grenada for a minimum of three years, can apply for an E-2 Investor Visa, allowing them to live and work in the US through business investment. Favourable tax regime: Grenada has no income, wealth or inheritance taxes on foreign income, making it attractive for wealth planning.

Grenada has no income, wealth or inheritance taxes on foreign income, making it attractive for wealth planning. Reduced reliance on home country: A second passport can protect you from home country sanctions and grey-listing restrictions and difficulties.

A second passport can protect you from home country sanctions and grey-listing restrictions and difficulties. Access to growing markets: The country’s strategic location and international agreements open doors to global trade and investment.

Grenada citizenship-by-investment requirements

To qualify for citizenship, the main applicant must be over 18 years of age, meet the due diligence requirements and be able to meet one of the following options:

Contribution to the National Transformation Fund (NTF)

You can make a one-time, non-refundable donation starting at USD 235,000 for a single applicant. This contribution supports Grenada’s NTF, which is dedicated to driving the country’s economic development.

Real estate investment

Invest a minimum of USD 270,000 in an approved business or property within a government-approved real estate project. The property must be kept for at least five years, after which it can be sold to another CBI investor.

An additional government contribution of USD 50,000 applies for a family of one to four members. For families of five and above, each extra dependent incurs a contribution of USD 25,000, with the following exceptions: each dependent parent pays USD 50,000 and each single siblings pays USD 75,000.

Both routes are straightforward and designed to ensure a transparent, efficient process.

How Sable International can help

Our expert consultants will guide you through every step of the citizenship-by-investment process, ensuring all documentation is accurate and due diligence is thoroughly conducted. Navigating this process can be complex, but with our knowledgeable team by your side, you’ll have peace of mind knowing everything is handled smoothly – getting you to your new passport without any complications.

“Sable International provided exceptional service in helping us obtain our Grenada citizenship and passports. Their team was highly knowledgeable and guided us through the entire process with professionalism and efficiency. They were always helpful, responsive, and made what could have been a complex process feel seamless. We truly appreciate their expertise and support, and we highly recommend them to anyone looking to do the same.”

– Margit R

For personalised guidance on starting your Grenada citizenship-by-investment application, contact our team of experts today on [email protected] or +27 (0) 21 657 1584. We’re here to help you navigate the process with ease and confidence.

