Here’s what analysts are saying about Viceroy’s report on Capitec

Here’s what traders and analysts said about the report and share move:

Adrian Saville, chief strategist at Cannon Asset Managers in Johannesburg:

Viceroy’s data “make sense and the numbers add” up. The report is “impressive and thorough.” Capitec could have concealed losses “as the report infers, by issuing new loans to delinquent customers. There are other ways banks could do this, but this seems to be the route pursued by Capitec.” “It can’t be my place to speak for any regulator, but Viceroy needs to be held to account for any research it releases, just as Capitec needs to be held to account for its business practices.”

David Shapiro, deputy chairman at Sasfin Securities Ltd. in Johannesburg:

“I always believed the share was too pricey, but I have always liked their business model. These kind of reports can only be fed through insiders – or someone who knows the inner workings. I think we will suffer more pain when the U.S. opens. It’s one of their favorite stocks.”

Patrice Rassou, head of equities at Sanlam Investment Management Global in Cape Town:

“The Capitec restructuring-of-loan issue is known and clearly disclosed. They have not been found guilty of reckless lending yet. The valuation of Capitec was very elevated and yet many sell-side analysts were positive on the stock. The quantum of a write-down will depend on whether they are struggling to collect their non-performing book.”

Peter Takaendesa, portfolio manager at Mergence Investment Managers Ltd. in Cape Town:

“It’s fair to say that after the Steinhoff situation, the market is quite sensitive to anything Viceroy produces.” “The interesting part is that the other shares that the market suspected were targets of Viceroy, like Aspen and Resilient, are bouncing back strongly because the market’s seeing that it’s not these guys, it’s someone else. We never thought that Capitec would be one of those companies. We thought that Viceroy would probably focus on a company with international operations.” “Their thesis seems to be saying that it’s effectively a loan shark; they’re just running short of saying it’s a Ponzi scheme.”