Hope springs but not so much for Eskom as Moody’s slashes its credit rating

Eskom’s long-term corporate family rating was downgraded to B2, the fifth-highest junk rating, from B1.

“Despite a number of improvements at the company in relation to its corporate governance and liquidity, there is limited visibility at this juncture as to Eskom’s plans for placing its longer term business and financial position on a sustainable footing,” Moody’s said in a statement.

The rating also accounts for “the lack of any tangible financial support for the company in the February state budget, and the liquidity and funding challenges Eskom may continue to face.”

Eskom is addressing the liquidity issues, interim Group Chief Executive Officer Phakamani Hadebe said.

“While we are disappointed with Moody’s decision at this stage, the future looks promising,” he said in a statement.