INTU bosses puzzled as Hammerson grows cold on building UK property empire

(Bloomberg) – Hammerson Plc withdrew its offer to buy Intu Properties Plc, a deal that would have created the U.K.’s biggest shopping mall owner, drawing a rebuke from the smaller company.

Hammerson’s initial all-share bid of about $5 billion had come as shopping-mall owners try to combine to cut costs and focus on premium properties as U.K. consumers endure a year-long squeeze on living standards. That’s contributed to a slew of bad news from the high street as retailers and restaurant groups close stores, slow openings or cut rent bills.

“The equity market now perceives a heightened level of risk associated with the U.K. retail property sector,” Hammerson said in a statement on Wednesday. “Heightened risks associated with the Intu acquisition outweigh the long-term rewards.”

Intu fell the most since June 2016 and was down 6.3 percent to 195 pence at 8:06 a.m. in London trading. Hammerson rose as much as 6 percent, the most in almost a month.

Intu said the explanations for dropping the bid are “unsatisfactory.” Hammerson had faced opposition to the acquisition from some shareholders and the plan was thrown off course when Paris-based landlord Klepierre SA made a separate offer for Hammerson. Those talks ended last week without a deal, meaning the French firm can’t return to the table for six months.

“Hammerson’s withdrawal is a major blow for Intu,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sue Munden wrote in a note. “Faced with online disruption to sales, Intu’s planned investment to upgrade malls may be too slow to move the needle much on net rental income and earnings through 2020.”

Before news broke of Klepierre’s bid last month, Hammerson had slumped about 20 percent this year as the worsening retail environment led to concerns that it could damp demand for space in malls.

On Friday APG Asset Management – Hammerson’s third-largest shareholder – said it would vote against the Intu purchase, citing the pressures on the U.K. retail industry and increased financial leverage. A top 15 shareholder also expressed concerns about the purchase, Bloomberg News reported last week.

Intu, whose malls are less prime than Hammerson’s, this week reported that its prime shopping centers had seen record demand and increased rents in the first quarter compared with a year earlier. The firm had released its trading statement early to try and reassure the market that its best properties were performing strongly.