Race (Back) to $1 Trillion: Warren Buffett sprinkles his Midas dust over Apple shares

EDINBURGH — Warren Buffett is the world’s most successful investor. Berkshire Hathaway, the New York listed company he has run for more than half-a-century, has produced returns above the US stock market average consistently over the years. Buffett is followed closely by investment professionals looking for investment tips. His bigger bet on Apple has added shine to the global tech giant, with analysts predicting that Apple could soon have the largest market capitalisation the world has seen for some time. At the weekend, Buffett reminded his followers that Berkshire Hathaway’s investment choices are limited because of its size. It’s extremely difficult to find meaningful value-adding acquisitions that make a difference, was his message. Apple is in the BizNews Global portfolio as is Berkshire Hathaway. – Jackie Cameron

By Lee Miller

(Bloomberg) – Warren Buffett boosting his stake in Apple Inc. has pundits predicting it is poised to hit $1 trillion in market value. But the iPhone maker isn’t the first to tread that lofty path.

PetroChina Co. crossed the milestone back in November 2007, when its mainland shares almost tripled in value in their Shanghai trading debut. But the state-controlled energy company dropped below that level within a day and had fallen below $500 billion by March 2008. It now ranks fifth among Chinese companies, at less than half the market values of e-retailing behemoth Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and e-payment giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. — which both traded above the equivalent of $500 billion at several points this year. Apple topped $500 billion for the first time in February 2012. Currently, Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. are all half-trillion-dollar-plus companies. Microsoft was the first company to reach $500 billion in July 1999. It was about half China’s annual gross domestic product at the time. China’s GDP is now more than $11 trillion.