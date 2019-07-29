The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Sasol SA plants threatened; Gvt panel’s EWC recommendations; Zille joins IRR; Trade talks resume
By Alec Hogg
- South Africa’s oil-from-coal and chemicals multinational Sasol disclosed over the weekend that some of its plants in Secunda and Sasolburg are under threat because of the need to comply with stricter sulphur dioxide emission standards. Sasol told Bloomberg that flue-gas desulphurisation equipment needed to cut emissions which causes acid rain and a range of health complications, is too costly and technically difficult to install. Air pollution in the area around coal-fired plants operated by Sasol are similar to those in the most polluted cities on earth. By 2025, Sasol will have to comply with new sulphur dioxide emission limits for coal boilers of 500 milligrams per normal cubic meter. Its official 2018 emission reports show that some equipment at both Secunda and Sasolburg regularly exceeds 1,000 milligrams. Failure to achieve the required levels will lead to heavy fines or closure of the plants.
- Trade talks between the US and China begin again in Shanghai this week, but with lower expectations for the kind of sweeping deal that appeared possible two months ago. The Wall Street Journal quotes people close to the talks saying there is no expectation of a major breakthrough on the points that led to negotiations breaking down in early May. These include US insistence that China commit to legal changes to protect intellectual property and abandon state subsidies to business; and Beijing’s demands that the US drop all tariffs as a condition for such a deal. US President Donald Trump played down the odds of a significant breakthrough saying on Friday: “I don’t know if they’re going to make a deal. Maybe they will, maybe they won’t.” Among the smaller achievements that are possible, close observers say, would be a commitment by China to purchase more agricultural products and action by the US to relax its ban on US companies selling to telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies, which President Trump has already agreed to do in general terms.
- Former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has joined the Institute of Race Relations, a liberal think tank founded in 1929. Zille, who has become a senior policy fellow at the IRR, will be supporting the leading think tank’s focused efforts to stop expropriation of land without compensation; the proposed National Health Insurance project; and suggestions by the government to change protection on savings and pensions. Zille said “We must defeat the racial nationalist and neo-Marxist ideals that threaten the future of every South African. The IRR provides a platform for all concerned South Africans to contribute to this battle of ideas by doing three things – uniting the middle; protecting property rights; and promoting individual freedoms.”
- Ms Zille and her new colleagues at the IRR will have plenty to get their teeth into after a government-appointed panel into expropriation of land without compensation yesterday recommended a raft of controversial proposals. Amongst them is that compensation for expropriated land should depend on the individual case and range from nil or nominal to market-related payments. It said any law should first be presented to the Constitutional Court to ensure its legality. The panel also recommends that property owners who bought land after 1994 should not be treated the same as those who inherited it; and donations of land from companies should be encouraged by exempting them from donations tax and conveyancing costs. It also advises that the government should create a fund in collaboration with private financiers to acquire land and support black farmers. Agri SA said the recommendations could compromise food security while Parliament’s official opposition, the Democratic Alliance, rejected the proposals as “untenable”, saying they would “further batter our ailing economy.”
