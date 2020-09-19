Internet data in a global minute

To illustrate the fact, another insightful chart from Visual Capitalist representing how the world has changed. Simply put, data does not sleep.

This image depicts what happens in an internet minute, and the amount of activity showcased is mind-blowing. If you’re looking to invest in fourth industrial stocks, this image is a good place to start.

Whilst it showcases areas of potential growth, a concerning StatsSA survey showed that only 59.3% of all South Africans have access to the internet.

A necessary leap forward is required for all South Africans to have accessibility to this new world that never sleeps.

