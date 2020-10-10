Trumped by consequence, not karma – à la VBS

The karma debate came to the fore as Covid-19 ran through the White House – a stark reminder that actions have consequences.

South African comedian Trevor Noah summed it up on The Daily Show this week: “It’s not karma to get hit by lightning standing on the roof of a skyscraper holding a metal rod while there’s lightning. The universe didn’t do that s— to you. You did that s— to yourself!”

The same goes for the wheels of justice in South Africa. It's not karma that the VBS crew are being rounded up. It's what happens to those that take from the needy and fill their own back pockets. And as BizNews publisher Alec Hogg reminded us in his daily newsletter this week: "In The Sun Also Rises swashbuckling author Ernest Hemingway writes: 'How did you go bankrupt?' followed by the often-quoted response…'Gradually, then suddenly.' It's the same for criminal justice. No amount of vox populi screaming will hasten the "gradual" process. But similarly, not even an army of overpaid lawyers is able to stem the momentum once "suddenly" occurs.

