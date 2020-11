Flash briefing: Ant IPO; US elections; Mbeki in Trump smear; Sibanye accused of BEE ‘theft’; Moz EU aid

The Shanghai Stock Exchange will suspend the listing after Ma was called in for “supervisory interviews”, reports Bloomberg.

The Hong Kong leg will also be suspended, Ant said in a filing shortly after the Shanghai announcement. The fintech company’s debut was expected for Thursday. Alibaba, which owns about a third of a stake in Ant, fell 8% in premarket US trading. The shock move comes after China’s regulators warned that Jack Ma’s firm faces increased scrutiny and will be subject to the same restrictions on capital and leverage as banks. Ma, Ant’s billionaire co-founder , was summoned to a rare joint meeting on Monday with the country’s central bank and three other top financial regulators.