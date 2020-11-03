Flash briefing: Ant IPO; US elections; Mbeki in Trump smear; Sibanye accused of BEE ‘theft’; Moz EU aid

By Jackie Cameron

China put the brakes on Ant Group Co .’s $35bn share sale in Shanghai and Hong Kong, derailing the world’s biggest initial public offering. The Shanghai Stock Exchange will suspend the listing after Ma was called in for “supervisory interviews”, reports Bloomberg. The Hong Kong leg will also be suspended, Ant said in a filing shortly after the Shanghai announcement. The fintech company’s debut was expected for Thursday. Alibaba, which owns about a third of a stake in Ant, fell 8% in premarket US trading. The shock move comes after China’s regulators warned that Jack Ma’s firm faces increased scrutiny and will be subject to the same restrictions on capital and leverage as banks. Ma, Ant’s billionaire co-founder , was summoned to a rare joint meeting on Monday with the country’s central bank and three other top financial regulators.

Analysts are cautious about how soon the US will know the results of election voting. A Joe Biden win in Florida would make a Trump victory more improbable, says Bloomberg news service. But Trump wins in states like North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan would likely signal another four years for the president. Murky legal language about recounts or late-arriving ballots could result in a challenge, says the news service.

The name ‘Thabo Mbeki’ has been used to smear Donald Trump. During former president Thabo Mbeki’s presidency, his leadership was tainted by his AIDS denialism. Mbeki believed a small group of scientists who conducted research into the virus and found that it did not cause AIDS. Today, health experts regularly cite President Trump as an American Mbeki,” says New York Times columnist Nikolas Kristoff. Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is also quoted likening Trump to Mbeki. For more on that story, see BizNews.com.

South Africa’s mining minister has accused Sibanye-Stillwater of breaching regulations on Black ownership targets at its gold operations and said the miner had stolen its compliance rating, reports Reuters. To try to rectify the wealth disparities left by the apartheid regime, government regulations require South African companies to ensure Black investors own a proportion of their shares. Companies are given a rating depending on their level of Black ownership. “Sibanye stole their rating in terms of BEE (Black Economic Empowerment) compliance,” Mining and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe told a mining conference. In 2013, Gold Fields spun-off some of its gold assets into Sibanye Gold, which was renamed Sibanye-Stillwater after it diversified into platinum mining, says Reuters. Mantashe said Sibanye used the compliance credits given to Gold Fields when Mvelaphanda Resources, a Black investor-owned firm, acquired a stake in its subsidiary. It was inappropriate for Sibanye to use the “empowerment transaction” between Mvelaphanda Resources and Gold Fields as its own, he said. Sibanye-Stillwater spokesman James Wellsted is quoted as saying “we are very confident of our position” and that the company was engaging with the mining department.