The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
US presidential contest down to wire – With insights from the Wall Street Journal
From early indications, polls which had Biden 10 percentage points clear in the US presidential election are proving wildy inaccurate. When South Africa woke up this morning, as expected given reporting patterns, Biden led comfortably in allocated electoral college votes. But Trump was ahead in seven of the nine “battleground” states which pundits say will determine the election’s outcome. The incumbent also led in five of the eight states classified as “leaning” to his opponent and in four of five “tossup” states. Click on the graphics below from our partners at the Wall Street Journal for live updates.
THE WALL STREET JOURNAL
Race tightens as Trump wins in South, Biden sweeps West Coast
Read also:
- Biden lets loose on Trump as campaign concludes – With insights from the Wall Street Journal
- Alec Hogg: Resources to help you follow Trump v Biden
- Social media giants buck up US election approach: Here’s how – With insights from Wall Street Journal
- Alec Hogg: Smoothing your Wall Street Journal access
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.