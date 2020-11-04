From early indications, polls which had Biden 10 percentage points clear in the US presidential election are proving wildy inaccurate. When South Africa woke up this morning, as expected given reporting patterns, Biden led comfortably in allocated electoral college votes. But Trump was ahead in seven of the nine “battleground” states which pundits say will determine the election’s outcome. The incumbent also led in five of the eight states classified as “leaning” to his opponent and in four of five “tossup” states. Click on the graphics below from our partners at the Wall Street Journal for live updates.

Race tightens as Trump wins in South, Biden sweeps West Coast

