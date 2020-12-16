The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Flash briefing: Govt court victory against public servants who want higher salaries; emerging markets; euro; rand
By Jackie Cameron
- In a major step towards reducing the country’s high state sector wage bill, the South African government has won a court case over public-sector wage increases that it has refused to pay, boosting its efforts to repair a gaping budget deficit and soaring debt, reports Reuters. Trade unions approached the courts to try to enforce a wage deal in 2018 that committed to inflation-linked increases for three years. The government did not pay the final year of increases. “Under the present financial circumstances, it does not appear to be just and equitable to order the government to expend significant and scarce financial resources on employees whose jobs are already secured and salaries have been paid in full,” the court’s judgment said.
- South Africa is among a number of emerging markets with an eye-watering debt mountain. Bloomberg reports that unprecedented stimulus in emerging markets drove debt levels to all-time highs in 2020. Brazil, for example, is spending the equivalent of 8% of its gross domestic product to counter the impact of the coronavirus. Moody’s Investors Service predicts Turkey’s debt burden will jump above 40% of GDP in 2020 from 32.5% last year. Zambia, described as a backwater of the emerging-market landscape, served as a reminder to investors of the financial strains in the world’s poorest continent. After borrowing heavily since 2012, Zambia became the first in Africa to default during the pandemic after bondholders refused to grant it an interest-payment freeze. The government is in talks with the IMF and has pledged to restore budget credibility. Carmen Reinhart, the World Bank’s chief economist, sees many low-income economies and several emerging markets at risk.
- Fitch Ratings has the highest balance of net negative outlooks for European emerging markets in more than a decade, while Oxford Economics says rising government debt will slow Latin America’s recovery, says Bloomberg.
- China has led the global recovery from the coronavirus, becoming the only major nation to see growth this year, and is widely forecast to continue driving the rebound in 2021, says Bloomberg. State Street Global Markets and JPMorgan Asset Management are among those predicting a Biden administration will take a softer stance on trade with China, burnishing the investor appeal of the Asian export powerhouse. At the same time, China’s gathering economic strength may embolden it further on the global stage, exacerbating geopolitical tensions, says Bloomberg.
- The Johannesburg Stock Market was closed on Wednesday, a public holiday. Japanese shares closed higher on Wednesday tracking a strong performance by Wall Street overnight, while Apple-related stocks gained after a report that the iPhone maker plans to increase its production. Apple is in the BizNews share portfolio. For more on that, log in to BizNews Premium.
- The pound and euro advanced to their highest levels in over two years as optimism the UK and European Union may reach a trade deal coincided with a weakening dollar, says Bloomberg. The euro is on track for its best annual performance since 2017. The common currency is being bolstered by expectations that the monetary union will achieve greater fiscal integration, with the bloc implementing a landmark recovery fund aimed at steering the region’s rebound from the coronavirus crisis. The South African rand has also been stronger of late, partially on the back of news that a Covid-19 vaccine is in sight. It has been trading at around R15 to the US greenback.
