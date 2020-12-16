Flash briefing: Govt court victory against public servants who want higher salaries; emerging markets; euro; rand

The pound and euro advanced to their highest levels in over two years as optimism the UK and European Union may reach a trade deal coincided with a weakening dollar, says Bloomberg. The euro is on track for its best annual performance since 2017. The common currency is being bolstered by expectations that the monetary union will achieve greater fiscal integration, with the bloc implementing a landmark recovery fund aimed at steering the region’s rebound from the coronavirus crisis. The South African rand has also been stronger of late, partially on the back of news that a Covid-19 vaccine is in sight. It has been trading at around R15 to the US greenback.