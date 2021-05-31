Flash Briefing: SA won’t recover from Covid for at least 4 years – OECD; SARB governor protests school racism

South Africa has tightened up measures aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19. President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended a night-time curfew, reducing business hours for bars and restaurants, and reducing the permissible size of public gatherings to contain the spread of the coronavirus after a surge in infections. A widely anticipated tightening of curbs on alcohol sales did not materialise. Ramaphosa said “Further restrictions are necessary to ensure health facilities are not overwhelmed and lives that can be saved are not lost.