Flash Briefing: JZ hospitalised; stakes in Transnet up for sale; SARS traces stolen VBS money

South Africa’s state-owned ports and rail company is seeking a partner to take stakes in two container terminals to boost efficiency and strengthen ties with global trade routes. Transnet has earmarked its biggest facility in Durban, on the eastern coast, along with the more southerly Ngqura site for partnerships with private operators, Chief Executive Officer Portia Derby said in an interview. The process is set to kick off with a request for information to guage interest from potential bidders, and the Johannesburg-based company could ultimately issue shares in return for investment. Durban and Ngqura were among the worst-performing container ports in the world in 2020, according to

research

compiled by the World Bank and IHS Markit. The former is ranked last out of 351 sites on an administrative basis, while Nqgura is bottom of the statistical chart.