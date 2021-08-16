The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Flash Briefing: JZ hospitalised; stakes in Transnet up for sale; SARS traces stolen VBS money
- Former President Jacob Zuma, currently serving a 15-month jail term for contempt of court, has undergone surgery for an unspecified condition, and is due to have further procedures carried out in coming days. Zuma, whose arrest last month triggered a wave of protests and looting in parts of the country, will remain hospitalised close to his prison. This is according to the Pretoria-based Department of Correctional Services, which added that no date for his discharge can be predicted. The Constitutional Court on June 29 found Zuma guilty of violating its order to testify before a judicial panel that’s probing graft during his rule. His case has been a key test for the country’s democracy and its resolve to uphold the rule of law.
- South Africa’s state-owned ports and rail company is seeking a partner to take stakes in two container terminals to boost efficiency and strengthen ties with global trade routes. Transnet has earmarked its biggest facility in Durban, on the eastern coast, along with the more southerly Ngqura site for partnerships with private operators, Chief Executive Officer Portia Derby said in an interview. The process is set to kick off with a request for information to guage interest from potential bidders, and the Johannesburg-based company could ultimately issue shares in return for investment. Durban and Ngqura were among the worst-performing container ports in the world in 2020, according to research compiled by the World Bank and IHS Markit. The former is ranked last out of 351 sites on an administrative basis, while Nqgura is bottom of the statistical chart.
- SARS’s Criminal and Illicit Economic Activities division has reportedly traced stolen VBS money through two front companies into EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu’s FNB Private Wealth bank account and is demanding R28.2m from his brother Brian Shivambu. The revenue service slapped two companies – of which B Shivambu is the sole director – with the R28.2m bill as penalities for evading tax in 2017, 2018 and 2019. SARS said B Shivambu defrauded VBS out of R16m, didn’t declare the income, and was combative and obstructive to the revenue services’ investigations – resulting in 125% and 200% tax penalties.
