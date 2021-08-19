Flash Briefing: 80% of South Africans may have had Covid-19; vaccination open to 18+; ominous Green Paper gazetted

As many as four out of five South Africans may have contracted the coronavirus, indicating that the country may be one of the world’s hardest-hit nations by the disease. This is according to Emile Stipp, the chief actuary at Discovery Health, who based his calculations on the country’s case-fatality rate and excess deaths, a measure of the number of fatalities compared with an historical average. They are thought to provide a more accurate picture of the impact of the pandemic than the official toll.

The infection rate of between 70% and 80%, as estimated by Stipp, is high by global standards. South Africa has the highest number of infections, with over 2.6 million confirmed, and deaths in Africa. It also has the most widespread testing and monitoring of cause of death. In a May 13 presentation to Satsa, a tourism body, Stipp estimated that 62.1% of South Africans had contracted the virus – a number he’s since revised.