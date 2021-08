Flash Briefing: 80% of South Africans may have had Covid-19; vaccination open to 18+; ominous Green Paper gazetted

South Africans may be required to contribute up to 12% of their earnings to a new government-backed fund, according to a new proposal from the Department of Social Development. On Wednesday, the department gazetted its Green Paper on Comprehensive Social Security and Retirement Reform, which proposes the creation of a new National Social Security Fund (NSSF) – a government-managed fund which will provide retirement, disability benefits and unemployment benefits. All employers and employees will initially be obliged to contribute up to 12% of their earnings – up to a certain ceiling, which is currently proposed as earnings of R276,000 per year. This means that if you earn more than R276,000 a year, you will pay a maximum of 12% on R276,000 a year – around R33,100, or R2,760 a month – to the fund.