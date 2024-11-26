🔒 Euro faces parity with Dollar amid economic strains: Marcus Ashworth

The eurozone faces mounting economic pressure as weak data, political turmoil, and diverging growth trajectories weigh on the common currency. The euro hovers near parity with the dollar, underperforming even amid broader global currency struggles. However, stalled reforms and fiscal constraints in key economies threaten recovery, leaving Europe’s growth outlook increasingly grim.

With bad economic indicators piling up in recent weeks, the pain is becoming relentless in the euro area. The European Union’s politics, finances and its interest-rate path are all exacerbating euro weakness, driving the common currency toward parity with the dollar. Even Europe’s largest asset manager, Amundi SA, says a one-for-one exchange rate could happen by the end of the year. Europe may not be in an existential crisis, but it’s surely in a pickle.

The euro is getting dunked by the wake of an omnipotent US economy, equity market and dollar. Frustratingly, it seems to have lost control of its own destiny, with every pathway seeming to be dictated by what President-elect Donald Trump may or may not do. In stark contrast to the stagnating growth picture in Europe, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow indicates fourth-quarter US gross domestic product rising by 2.6% — suggesting a positive backdrop for further dollar gains.

The euro has taken a knock to a two-year low against the dollar. It isn’t alone in wilting before King Dollar, but it’s underperforming even sterling, with the UK also seeing poor economic data on Friday. While the common currency isn’t yet in plunge territory, there’s no obvious end in sight to its misery either. Any recovery in the foreign exchange market is much more likely to come from the dollar paring its gains than anything homegrown.

The political landscape is a mess, with Germany now mirroring France. The two biggest European economies coincidentally are also leading the economic downturn, with German third-quarter GDP revised down to just 0.1%. The November composite euro area purchasing managers’ survey dropped to 48.1 from 50 in the previous month, dipping into contraction for the fourth time this year; this time, it looks likely to struggle to bounce back above the growth line. Euro area manufacturing PMI fell again to 45.2, with the sector clearly in recession; underlying that bleak picture, both the French and German measures declined to 43.2. Even more concerning is the drop in services to 49.2 from 51.6 in October — where’s the growth going to come from now?

France is walking a tightrope, along with Italy, on how the European Commission decides to handle their collective egregious overspend that’s breaching EU deficit rules. French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is not having an easy time getting a halfway acceptable 2025 budget package through the National Assembly, as his revenue proposals failed a vote.

Barnier can bypass Parliament, but if his administration subsequently loses a confidence vote then the whole political house of cards collapses. Brussels may decide it has no choice but to send him back to the drawing board. Fiscal rules are a necessity to bind the whole euro project together, even if it’s mightily inconvenient to be reining back on government spending at a time of slumping economies and falling tax receipts.

Germany’s industrial woes are well documented, but any future potential release of its domestic debt handbrake needs to come hand-in-hand with a new economic compact for the euro area. A needs-must approach to rules bending has been the hallmark of the EU throughout its checkered career. The German constitutional court is a major impediment to ambitious plans presented in September by former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. Hopes of a repeat of the €800 billion ($840 billion) pandemic recovery program, dressed up perhaps with defense and net-zero measures, look likely to be dashed. Nonetheless, realpolitik dictates Brussels gets busy before it’s too late.

Which brings us to the ECB. President Christine Lagarde on Friday made a plea for the bloc to get its act together over the still-nonexistent Capital Markets Union. But there’s a much more serious message too from a much more united Governing Council — monetary policy can’t do all of the heavy economic lifting; interest-rate cuts will be ineffective if there’s no accompanying fiscal effort.

When doves cry — as several ECB policymakers did last week — the futures market moves to anticipate a more aggressive lowering of the official deposit rate, with expectations now shifting halfway towards an emergency-sized 50 basis-point move. A quarter-point cut to 3% at the Dec. 12 gathering was telegraphed at the most recent meeting; Frederik Ducrozet, head of macro research at Pictet Wealth Management, says that might have been a policy mistake as it risks leaving the ECB behind the curve.

Euro area October inflation figures due on Nov. 29 are likely to see an uptick in headline and core measures, mirroring the sharp upswing seen in UK consumer price data. This may prompt hawkish ECB members to push back against accelerating the pace of easing to reach the mythical so-called neutral rate for borrowing costs to balance employment and prices. Current thinking puts that somewhere close to 2%, conveniently the ECB’s inflation target. But this gets to the nub of why the euro is so weak with little to support it going forward — the bloc’s perceived neutral rate is so much lower than in either the US or UK.

Futures pricing looks for the ECB deposit rate to be as low as 1.75% by next summer. That would make a halfway retracement of the 450 basis-point tightening from negative half a percentage point in July 2022 to the September 2023 peak of 4%.

The lesson to be learned from the pandemic is that a blend of fiscal and monetary stimulus can be extremely potent. The combination underpinned the euro area economy, but was left in too long and stoked inflation. The ECB may be forced into cutting rates with more vigor; but if the euro isn’t to head precipitously lower against the dollar, Brussels needs a fiscal Plan B — and soon. Currency pairs often revolve around the relative differences in interest rates; but growth expectations are the real driving force, and on that measure the euro’s drop to and through parity with the greenback looks more likely than not.

