Global Investing
Hungarian markets soar as Viktor Orbán exit sparks EU reset
Investor optimism builds as Peter Magyar victory signals EU funds unlock
Key topics:
Forint and stocks surge after Viktor Orbán defeat
Peter Magyar win boosts EU funding hopes
Markets rally on expected reforms and improved EU relations
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By Andras Gergely, Peter Laca and Selcuk Gokoluk