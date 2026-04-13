Hungarian markets soar as Viktor Orbán exit sparks EU reset
Global Investing

Hungarian markets soar as Viktor Orbán exit sparks EU reset

Investor optimism builds as Peter Magyar victory signals EU funds unlock
Published on

Key topics:

  • Forint and stocks surge after Viktor Orbán defeat

  • Peter Magyar win boosts EU funding hopes

  • Markets rally on expected reforms and improved EU relations

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By Andras Gergely, Peter Laca and Selcuk Gokoluk

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